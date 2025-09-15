Vice President Vance Hosts ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ From West Wing

Vice President JD Vance hosted a special edition of Salem Media’s Charlie Kirk Show from the West Wing on Monday to honor Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah on September 10, alongside Conservative media figures and Trump administration leaders.

The two-hour broadcast aired on Salem Radio Network, Salem News Channel, and Rumble.

In his opening monologue, Vance reflected on Kirk’s role in shaping his own political path, calling him a mentor and a friend. He spoke about meeting Kirk’s family in Utah and Arizona in the days after his death, describing those visits as both heartbreaking and meaningful.

Throughout the broadcast, Vance described Kirk as a visionary whose work energized young activists, influenced the Republican Party’s direction, and played what he called a central role in electing President Donald Trump and himself. He also placed Kirk’s assassination in the context of political extremism and the need for national unity.

The tribute featured appearances from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Tucker Carlson, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Together, they discussed Kirk’s influence on young conservatives, his work as an organizer, and his place in the broader conservative movement.

Kirk had taken over Dennis Prager’s slot on more than 200 radio affiliates in March. Salem has not yet announced plans for either program’s future.