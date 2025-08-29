A Labor Day Message From Radio Ink

We find ourselves at another summer’s close. Yet, this fall is not just another turn of the calendar; it may very well become a historic stretch for our industry. The long days and short nights are giving way to a season that will test radio in profound ways.

The FCC is weighing deregulatory actions that could reshape ownership, operations, and opportunity for broadcasters across the country. Simultaneously, we are committed to getting the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act through Congress before year’s end and preserving radio’s presence in the dashboard for at least another decade. These two fronts alone will demand advocacy, unity, and vigilance.

Layer on top of that the intensity of Q4 revenue season, and it’s clear: radio cannot afford to coast.

Here at Radio Ink, our own fall calendar is built around equipping you for these battles and beyond. We have thought- and sales-provoking editions of the Radio Masters Sales Series, a heavy presence at NAB Show New York (including the 2025 Radio Wayne Award Ceremony), and landmark issues of Radio Ink Magazine scheduled for the months ahead, leading straight into Forecast 2026 at the Harvard Club in November. (Of which you’ll hear a major announcement on Tuesday.)

So thank goodness for Labor Day. Like you, we’ll take the chance to step back, breathe, and recharge.

There will be no daily headlines email on Monday, September 1. We’ll return on Tuesday, September 2, ready to deliver the coverage, context, and clarity you need to navigate what’s shaping up to be one of the most consequential years in radio’s history. You can count on us to be watching the halls of Congress and the FCC chambers just as closely as the sales floor and the programming playbook.

From all of us at Radio Ink, have a safe and restful holiday weekend.

– Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats