Radio’s Heart Beats Strong

It had been more years than I cared to remember since I last attended Morning Show Boot Camp. Specifically, the last time I was there, consolidation, voice tracking, and wearing multiple “hats” in a radio station were not even a part of the vocabulary.

That should say enough. Different era. Different time.

I can tell you the 2025 MSBC was one heck of an experience. From the minute I walked in, I saw and felt amazing energy. I couldn’t help but get caught up in the smiles, the high-fives, the hugs, and the introductions. Understand that the largest percentage of attendees are on-air talent, so this was not a programming think tank as much as it was an open, creative exchange of thoughts, ideas, and opinions.

Everyone there – panelists and attendees – was unapologetically passionate about radio. There were no lamentations about its forecasted demise. There were no complaints about ANYTHING! They all absolutely believe in radio and are totally proud to be a part of it.

The overall theme? Put the work in – no matter who, or where, you are. Learn to adapt to change. It appeared those in attendance had all come to terms with this consolidation issue and understood that it’s a reality and what it takes to keep moving and growing. They are also very aware that they are the present and future of radio’s success and are determined to discuss how to do that in this current environment.

No complaints about companies/stations not spending on marketing. Instead, there were several panels on ways to utilize social media and memorable content as a direct connection to current and prospective listeners.

When world-famous consultant and researcher Fred Jacobs polled the audience about the number of “hats” worn on the job, 4 or more was the majority answer. When asked about their work/life balance, though, the majority said they have it figured out. They have learned to deal with stress better than most PDs I know, and they are the ones with their heads on that proverbial chopping block every day.

The camaraderie and inclusion from the seasoned veterans with the conference’s “newbies” were very evident. No one appeared to be “above” anyone else. It was definitely a “we’re all in this together” mindset. All the thoughts and ideas discussed were relevant to today and tomorrow’s radio.

The number of women in attendance was also impressive. I don’t have any specific numbers, but it appeared to me that women made up about a third of those in attendance and were very much included in the process.

Finally, I came away with something that may sound a bit “hokey,” but so be it. I feel totally confident that radio has a bright future because the heart of our entertainment presentation – the personalities – are all in every day in every way.

They are ready. Are you?