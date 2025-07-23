EMF Strengthens Executive Team with Ministry Chief of Staff

Educational Media Foundation has appointed Bobby Wood as Chief of Staff for the Ministry, as part of the Christian broadcast group‘s Ministry Leadership Team. Wood most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer for Biblical Ministries Worldwide.

In his new position, Wood will serve as a key advisor to EMF CEO Tom Stultz and contribute to the development and execution of strategic initiatives across K-LOVE, Air1, and the radio operator’s other divisions.

His previous roles have included Chief Operations Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer across diverse business environments. His academic background includes a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership-Higher Education Administration from Clemson University, along with a Master of Science in Biblical Counseling and a Bachelor of Science in Financial Management from Bob Jones University.

Stultz stated, “We are honored to have Bobby join our Ministry. His deep faith, love of family and commitment to excellence will drive our mission of inspiring people to move closer to Jesus, to new heights.”