Family Life Radio Mobilizes for Record Baby Supply Donation Drive

Family Life Radio’s annual Ultimate Baby Shower brought in a record-breaking 59,619 donated items this year, surpassing last year’s total by more than 40%. Listeners from eight states joined the Christian radio network to donate essential baby supplies, including diapers, wipes, bottles, car seats, and clothing.

Family Life Radio, a division of Intentional Life Media, operates a network of 36 signals in eleven states.

Family Life Radio President and CEO Evan Carlson noted, “With the rising cost of baby essentials, pregnancy centers are seeing an increase in families who need help. The Ultimate Baby Shower is a tangible way to help fill that need, all while showing the love and compassion of Christ.”