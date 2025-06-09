Broadcasters Get a Say on FCC Fees as 2026 Plan Takes Shape

In its proposed budget plan for Fiscal Year 2026, the FCC hinted that regulatory costs for broadcasters will likely remain stable. Now, as the fee-setting process begins, broadcasters have their chance to speak up if they want lowered fees for the third year in a row.

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking outlines how the FCC calculated FY 2025 fees based on revised cost allocation methods within the agency, shifting certain overhead and staffing expenses away from broadcasters. Those changes led to fee decreases across most license classes and market sizes.

The radio industry saw a roughly 6% reduction in FCC regulatory fees for FY 2025. For example, AM Class A licensees in markets with populations over 6 million saw their fee drop from $20,025 in FY 2024 to $19,550. FM Class B stations in markets under 25,000 dropped from $760 to $740.

This followed a 5% drop in 2024. However, not all fees remained decreased.

The FCC implemented a 17.41% increase in its Schedule of Application Fees for licensing applications, reflecting required biennial adjustments for inflation tied to the Consumer Price Index from April 2021 to April 2024.

Although there is no proposed fee structure yet for FY 2026, language in the FCC’s budget plan suggests that broadcaster costs are not expected to rise significantly, signaling a possible continuation of the current trajectory. However, that will not be confirmed until a future rulemaking is released.

Comments on the FY 2025 fees are due by July 7, with reply comments due by July 21.