OUT TODAY: A Celebration Of La Cultura

As Hispanic radio’s influence and cultural importance booms, Radio Ink Magazine’s June issue features the voices, visionaries, and values shaping its future. This edition celebrates the power of cultural connection – from community-driven storytelling to breakthrough ad strategy.

Cover Conversation: Cultural Connections with Alex López Negrete

Forty years ago, Alex López Negrete and his wife, Cathy, founded López Negrete Communications, an advertising agency with the goal of serving the Hispanic community. This year, Radio Ink honors Alex Lopez Negrete with the Medallas de Cortez Lifetime Achievement Award for his incredible contributions to Hispanic radio.

In his cover story interview, you’ll find out more about:

How his passion for radio and music led to his career in national radio sales

What “Maximum Return on Cultural Intelligence” means and the importance of using cultural insights to drive deeper (and better) connections and results for clients.

The continued need for Spanish-language and culturally relevant media to truly connect with and engage the full spectrum of Hispanic consumers.

Meet The 2025 Medallas de Cortez Award Finalists

Honoring the legacy of Raoul Cortez, the trailblazer who established KCOR, the nation’s first Spanish-language radio station, the Medallas de Cortez awards recognize excellence in Hispanic Radio. Readers will meet this year’s finalists and learn from their responses to questions about their work in Hispanic radio. The winners of this year’s Medallas de Cortez Awards will be announced at the Hispanic Radio Conference on June 11, during a special ceremony, followed by our annual cocktail reception.

Q&A: Enhancing, Not Replacing

A conversation with Yaman Coskun, founder of Yaman Media Group and Yaman.ai, about the prospects and limitations of using AI in radio advertising. Yaman Coskun will be part of the Emerging Trends and Technology panel at the Hispanic Radio Conference on June 12th.

Publisher’s Beat: Reflections on the 16th Hispanic Radio Conference

Radio Ink President & Publisher Deborah Parenti pays tribute to the Hispanic Radio Conference, now in its 16th year:

“As I reflect on the legacy of the Hispanic Radio Conference, I am reminded that our greatest strength lies in unity. By coming together every year, we amplify our collective voice and demonstrate the unique value of Hispanic radio to advertisers, policymakers, and the broader media landscape. This conference is not just a professional gathering; it’s a community, a family, and a celebration of our shared purpose.”

Magical Thinking: Bad or Good?

The Wizard of Ads, Roy Williams, advocates for the re-enchantment of ad copy, copy that delights and entertains audiences while also building connections between consumers and brands.

The AI Search Revolution: How Changing Search Behavior Will Impact Media, Marketing, and Content Discovery

For years, Google has been the dominant gateway for online discovery. But that era is quietly changing. With the rise of AI-powered search tools, users are increasingly bypassing traditional search engines in favor of more conversational, curated results. In her monthly column, Dara Kalvort shows how this shift isn’t just a tech story — it’s a fundamental change that will impact how media companies, advertisers, and content creators get discovered, build audiences, and drive revenue. She also addresses the question: How can brands stay visible in a world where AI chooses what content surfaces?

Heading Back to School

Promotions guru Paige Nienaber looks ahead to the end of summer, right when the kids are headed back to school. His ideas will help stations plan early for this annual tradition that takes place in every community.

