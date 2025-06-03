KDHX Auction Leaves Grassroots Group Sidelined, But Not Silent

It may have fetched almost double its initial asking price at auction to a local Christian broadcaster, but a group dedicated to the preservation of St. Louis community station 88.1 KDHX says the fight to keep the station in its past iteration is not over.

Despite not being involved in the bidding process, the League of Volunteer Enthusiasts of KDHX issued a statement affirming its intent to present its case to the court ahead of the scheduled June 9 sale hearing.

On May 30, nonprofit licensee Double Helix Corporation told the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri that Gateway Creative Broadcasting submitted the winning $8.75 million bid for “substantially all” of KDHX’s assets, more than doubling the $4.35–$4.8 million originally offered by Educational Media Foundation, the California-based operator of the K-LOVE network.

While LOVE did not submit a formal bid, the group of the station’s former hosts, staff, and community advocates has reportedly raised more than $225,000 and has been preparing a court-submissible reorganization plan that would maintain KDHX’s mission as an independent community radio station.

LOVE of KDHX spokesperson Roy Kasten commented, “Now that the auction between the corporate broadcasting entities is over, we are eager to have our day in court to show that we have a viable reorganization alternative that maintains and strengthens 88.1 KDHX as a great FM community radio station. This plan will elevate KDHX and allow it to thrive and re-take its rightful position as a St. Louis cultural icon and community treasure.”