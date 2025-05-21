Delilah Shutters Oregon AM, Citing Local Market Challenges

Nationally syndicated personality Delilah has announced the end of her ownership of KDUN-AM in Reedsport, OR, marking the end of a deeply personal chapter in her broadcast career. No sale will be pursued, and the station’s license has been surrendered to the FCC.

Delilah, who began her radio career at KDUN in 1974 as a junior high student, purchased the station from Post Rock Communications in 2021 for $60,000, per FCC filings, to bring the station back on the air. Despite the passion behind the project, Delilah shared that there was simply, “Not enough business to sustain a commercial radio station.”

In a farewell message on KDUN’s Facebook page, Delilah said, “It’s been my privilege to bless this community with the great music and companionship on KDUN AM 1030 for the better part of past four years. Thank you for giving this radio station your attention and support. Reedsport is in my heart.”

She expressed special thanks to station manager Bob Larson and engineer Ryan Warrey, adding, “I surrounded myself with so many talented individuals who helped me bring this radio station back to life. I’m proud of how we were able to entertain and inform you, whether it was with great music, fun conversations, local high school sports play-by-play coverage, and so much more.”

The move mirrors another high-profile figure exiting small-market radio within the last six months.

In December, prolific author Stephen King announced he was shutting down his three Bangor, ME, radio stations, WZON, WKIT, and WZLO, to streamline his business affairs at age 77. Despite a loyal following, the stations struggled financially, with King personally covering losses for decades to keep them running. Those stations would go on to be sold to local operators.