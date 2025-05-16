Pulse of NH 12-Hour Radiothon Supports Veterans Count

Binnie Media’s The Pulse of NH network wrapped another successful year of its Make 12 Hours Count Radiothon, raising close to $75,000 to support veteran care like mental health counseling, housing support, employment assistance, and emergency aid.

Throughout the daylong broadcast, The Pulse of NH’s three signals, spread across Concord-Manchester, Dover-Portsmouth, and Laconia-Lakes Region, spotlighted stories from those who have served and those working to support the veteran community. The on-air team, including Mike Pomp, Jack Heath, J-Dawg, and CJ, helped guide the storytelling throughout the day.

Special recognition was given to Binnie Media Promotions Director Kathleen Dillon, who led coordination efforts for the event.

All proceeds from the radiothon benefit Veterans Count, a program of Easterseals New Hampshire. In tandem with the fundraising, New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte officially proclaimed May 7 as Veterans Count Day.

Binnie Media EVP of Programming and Operations Heath Cole said, “Make 12 Hours Count truly lived up to its name once again this year. I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved in making this annual event such a success. It was a true team effort — from the early hours at our Concord facility hosting a fully staffed volunteer call center to 12 hours of commercial-free broadcasting.”