Lotus Tucson Yanks Éxito, Cranks Hank On 93.3

Arizona Lotus Corp. has flipped its Spanish Adult Contemporary broadcast on 93.3 FM in Tucson to the Classic Country formatted HANK FM (KLPX-HD3). The format is already on the air in other Lotus markets, including Seattle, Reno, Boise, and Las Vegas.

Éxito remains available via KMXZ-HD2 and streaming online.

Arizona Lotus Corp. General Manager Debbie Wagner said, “We are excited to bring the HANK format to Tucson – connecting Tucson fans with their favorite and currently under-played Country songs of the ’80s, ’90s, and beyond. There is a loyal audience out there that has been waiting for a station that more closely fits their taste in authentic Country music.”