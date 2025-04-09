‘We Are Broadcasters’ Celebrates Parenti, Shulins, Penn & Teller

It was a magical morning in Las Vegas for the annual We Are Broadcasters ceremony at NAB Show 2025, featuring the recognition of Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti with MIW’s highest honor and legendary entertainers Penn and Teller.

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio President Sheila Kirby presented the 2025 Frances Preston Trailblazer Award to Parenti, saying, “This year’s recipient embodies this very spirit of trailblazing, leaving an indelible mark on our industry. MIW’s 2025 Trailblazer has not only broken barriers in radio, but has also consistently paved the way for women to follow. Her leadership, vision, and advocacy continue to shape the future of our industry.”

Upon accepting the Trailblazer Award, Parenti reflected on her decades-long career and the ongoing challenges and opportunities in broadcasting. She said, “To those who may not be aware, Radio Ink established its annual Most Influential Women in Radio list 26 years ago. And it was out of that list, the first list, and the 20 remarkable women on it, that this organization was born. So today’s award is especially special to me.”

Parenti shared personal stories about early struggles and harassment she faced as a woman in radio, yet despite those experiences, she emphasized the positive side of her journey, stating, “Honestly, the satisfaction has never been about comeuppance. It’s been about the opportunities first created by others for me, and then the chance to pay back to the women and the men I’ve had the privilege to know, nurture, and mentor.”

Parenti closed with a heartfelt reminder to find passion and community in one’s career: “Find what you love, what you can throw your heart and soul into, and surround yourself with people who will support you as you will support them.”

Quoting The Mary Tyler Moore Show, she said, “Sometimes I get concerned about being a career woman. I get to thinking that my job is too important to me. And I tell myself that the people I work with are just the people I work with. But what is a family, anyway? It’s the people who make you feel less alone and really loved.”

In addition, NAB Show also recognized Paul Shulins and Dennis Wallace as the recipients of the 2025 NAB Engineering Achievement Awards, with magician duo Penn and Teller with the Television Chairman’s Award.

The famed entertainers, known for their unique blend of comedy and illusion over a five-decade career, sat down for a conversation with NAB Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs April Carty-Sipp. During the discussion, Penn and Teller reflected on their longstanding partnership, their impact on entertainment, and how their work evolved with media’s changing landscape. Their remarks highlighted a commitment to innovation and staying true to their creative vision.