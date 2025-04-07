MIW Honors Deborah Parenti As 2025 Frances Preston Trailblazer

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has named Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti as the 2025 recipient of its highest honor, the Frances Preston Trailblazer Award.

The Frances Preston Trailblazer Award is presented annually to a woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in radio and has worked to advance the careers of other women in the industry. The award is named for the late Frances Preston, a longtime president and CEO of Broadcast Music, Inc.

Parenti oversees Radio Ink, Radio + Television Business Report, and several key industry conferences, including Forecast and the Hispanic Radio Conference.

Her broadcasting career began at WING in Dayton and includes leadership roles at WDJX in Louisville, WWSN (now WMMX) in Dayton, and WXTU in Philadelphia. She later led American Radio Systems’ Dayton group and was instrumental in launching one of the industry’s early consolidated radio sales platforms, “Radio First!”

In addition to her executive roles, Parenti has served on the boards of the Alliance for Women in Media, the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation, and the Radio Hall of Fame nominating committee. She is a National Radio Hall of Fame inductee and past recipient of the Broadcasters Foundation of America Leadership Award and the Gracies Leadership Award.

As a Frances Preston Trailblazer Award winner, Parenti joins the distinguished company of past winners like Corinne Baldassano, the late Laurie Kahn, Michelle Duke, Julie Talbott, Diane Sutter, and Caroline Beasley, among others.

Parenti will be recognized at the annual MIW Lipstick & Lobster Dinner this evening and on the NAB Show Main Stage during the We Are Broadcasters session on Tuesday.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “Deborah has not only broken barriers in radio but has also consistently paved the way for women to follow. Her leadership, vision, and advocacy continue to shape the future of our industry, and MIW is honored to recognize her contributions.”

Parenti commented, “I am incredibly humbled to receive this honor from MIW, an organization that has done so much to elevate women in radio. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with and mentor talented women, and I remain committed to fostering opportunities for future generations.”