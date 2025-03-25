Telemundo’s José Cancela to Keynote Hispanic Radio Conference

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary leadership, which is why Radio Ink is proud to announce Telemundo Station Group President José Cancela will deliver the opening keynote address at this year’s Hispanic Radio Conference in Houston.

Known for his ability to bridge the past and the future of Spanish-language broadcasting, Cancela’s vision is shaped by a respect for the industry’s historical roots and a commitment to innovation. He brings a clear message to this year’s conference – this is not the time to simply adapt to change, but to lead it.

Cancela was named President of Telemundo Station Group in January 2024. In this role, he oversees NBCUniversal Local’s portfolio of Spanish-language stations in 31 markets across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including each of the top 20 U.S. Hispanic television markets. He leads the division’s strategic direction and operations, guiding its executive leadership and general managers.

His keynote will explore how past generations built the foundation of the Spanish-language media landscape and how today’s leaders can build upon that legacy. Attendees will gain insight into how to lead teams, manage operations, and navigate uncertainty with vision and purpose.

Don’t miss the opportunity to gain insight from one of the most respected voices in Spanish-language media. Registration is now open for Hispanic Radio Conference 2025, taking place June 11 and 12.

The two-day event will tackle major topics including Nielsen’s new “3-minute” rule, the evolving in-car audio experience, podcasting’s rise among Hispanic listeners, and the impact of geotargeting on Spanish-language radio. Additional conference conversations will focus on legal and policy updates, emerging technologies like AI, and the annual Medallas de Cortez Awards honoring excellence in Hispanic broadcasting.