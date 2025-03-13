WMAS Radiothon Brings in $256K For Baystate Children’s Hospital

The annual 94.7 WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital is celebrating another successful year. The Western Massachusetts station raised $256,235 to support pediatric care at the hospital – the region’s only full-service children’s medical center.

The funds raised will directly support pediatric services at Baystate Children’s Hospital, including new medical equipment, ongoing research, and improvements to patient care facilities. Throughout the radiothon, families shared stories of how Baystate Children’s Hospital provided critical care to young patients.

WMAS has raised almost $5.4 million for the hospital since the radiothon’s introduction.

Baystate Health President and CEO Peter Banko remarked, “Every family wants highly reliable, safe care for their children, and those who have contributed to this event are supporting resources to do just this, helping families when they need us most. I am grateful for the generosity from our sponsors, community, and caregivers.”