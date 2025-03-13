Women to Watch: Tambra Cherie; Roberts Broadcasting

Tambra Cherie is an On Air Radio & Television Personality, Entertainment News Correspondent, Author, Entrepreneur, and Spokesperson based out of Jackson, MS. She’s the Midday Host – known as the Midday Diva – on Roberts Broadcasting’s WRBJ 97.7, The Beat of the Capital.

The graduate of Jackson State University is the author of Surrounded By Sin, Grounded By Love: 8 Simple Keys to Becoming a Better You, inspiring readers with her motivational approach to personal growth. She’s also a key cast member of OWN’s hit docuseries Belle Collective, where she’s now in her fifth season, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into her life and career.

During the pandemic, she launched Tambra Cherie’s Favorite Immunity Tea, a blend of high-quality herbs aimed at boosting immunity. Her advocacy work includes supporting the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research & Education Act of 2021, where she partnered with Congress members to amplify awareness and education on women’s health issues.

Tambra Cherie was named one of Historically Black’s “6 HBCU Women Graduates to Watch on The Oprah Winfrey Network.” Her commitment to her community remains unwavering; she’s served as the Summer Commencement Speaker for Jackson Public Schools, the very district that nurtured her early aspirations. And did I mention she’s the proud Mom of a daughter she had later in life when things in her career were more established?

“I’ve been lucky over the years,” says Tambra. “I feel accomplished when I know 100% that I have encouraged someone, motivated someone, or inspired someone. Every platform has a purpose to me. I co-hosted my first big awards show this past September, The Sheen Magazine Awards. I was recently presented with the Key to the City of Tupelo, MS.”

“I know that may not be big to some people but things like that let me know that I’m having a positive impact on people and in communities. I’m not from that community and I realize that people don’t have to do anything for you. Therefore, if a councilwoman takes the time to present such an honor to you in honor of their city, you must be doing something right. I’m proud that as a radio personality from Jackson, Mississippi, I’ve been able to show young women and girls’ from my city and state that there are endless possibilities and multiple outlets to share your gift.”

Over the past few years in the business, Tambra has learned an important lesson: “You have to be more than a voice on the radio!” she insists. “During the pandemic, we were not only a source for entertainment, but our listeners looked to us for important information and updates concerning our communities. In a world of uncertainty, they looked to us for motivation, encouragement, and even inspiration. It was during the pandemic; I received a phone call to do reality television based on my success in radio and as a media personality. Radio prepared me for national television. I had been a guest host on a popular dance series on Lifetime, and a guest co-host on Dish Nation a few times, but I learned that to make a connection, you have to separate yourself from everyone else. You have to be a staple in your community (both local and national) and a servant to the people.”

“One of my biggest challenges over the last couple of years would be balancing my career along with being a new mom,” says Tambra.

“Motherhood gives you a different kind of drive. It motivates you even more. Being in radio since college, I’ve always been such a free spirit. I’ve always moved at the drop of a dime. I can honestly say now I have more organization and structure. I move with purpose and intention. I’m thankful for my family, friends, and co-workers for all their support. I really believe that it takes a village. I’m thankful for my village. My parents are amazing, and they’ve helped me through some of the challenges I’ve faced. My Program Director and producer also deserves a trophy for all his assistance. It is always a blessing when you find an amazing radio family, too, that supports everything you do.”

When it comes to social media and expanding her brand, Tambra says, “Just be yourself! No one can be you and that really is your superpower and your special sauce. No one can do ‘you’ like you. Your gift is your gift. Be authentic in what you love and who you are. That’s how you stand out. I think that’s how you grow your brand. I think people can tell when you’re trying to be someone you’re not or doing something that you don’t enjoy or have a passion for doing.”

As for serving the Jackson Community, Tambra says for WRBJ, it’s a priority. “I remember when our city was in a water crisis,” she explains. “We stepped in as a station to get water to those who needed it, even if that meant us delivering it to doorsteps. Unfortunately, citizens in our city were without trash pickup for a number of days too. As a station we partnered with another businessman in the community who had dump trucks and went to pick up trash OURSELVES for elderly citizens and neighbors in the community. We’ve had some issues in our market that have allowed us to step up and help in a number of ways.

“Here’s a little secret – our DJ starts his Midday mix at 12 noon. I would step out of the station shortly before he started and would go volunteer at our local Stewpot (about 10 minutes away) preparing meals and passing lunch out to the homeless. I would make it back just time for my next break after his Mix ended. Now that’s multi-tasking! It’s not something I had to do but I wanted to do it. We have a station blood drive coming up because the market is low on blood donations. We step up to help where we can. Of course, we do Thanksgiving giveaways and adopt families for Christmas, but we believe in being there all year round.”

Something that’s maybe not so much a secret is that Tambra also does a weekly podcast, There… I Said It, with Gary with the Tea from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and seasoned radio vet Georgia Alfredas. She’s learned a lot from working with such seasoned talent. “They are both older than me and have been in radio longer than I have. I enjoy working with them so much,” she says.

“I have learned a lot from both of them. I have been working with Gary for years now hosting events. I have learned a lot from him when it comes to working with other personalities. He gave me the best advice the very first time I was a guest co-host on Dish Nation TV with a panel of radio personalities. That’s when I realized I loved working with a group of personalities because you get a number of different opinions and views.”

As for Tambra, she says, “I always want to have a positive impact on my listeners and my community. I want them to know I’m one of them. If I can entertain someone, inspire someone, encourage someone or even lift someone’s spirit up when they are having a bad day, then I have done my job for that day. I want to leave my listeners feeling refreshed. Every Monday, I do Monday Midday Motivation where I try to encourage our audience and set the tone for the week. When our listeners think of me, I always want them to think of good energy and good vibes.”

