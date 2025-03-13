The Hall of Fame Mindset

When I was growing up, my hero failed over 70% of the time. Despite this, I pretended to be this person when I gathered with my friends. I’d stand like they did. Run like they did. If they could do it, I could do it.

And my parents were okay with this. After all, wouldn’t you want your child to be like someone who wasn’t successful most of the time?

Toward the end of October, I was rushed to the hospital with what would turn out to be a medical condition that forced me to make several changes. Relearn a few things. But slowly, gradually, I got back to being me, and now I’m ready to get back to writing and working full-time.

Since January, I’ve had time to read, think, and see enough doctors to fill a prime-time drama! I’ve also been able to write my seventh novel, and compile a collection of award-winning short stories – both of which are being edited for publication.

I’ve also had time to think about the unrealistic standards being placed on professionals in today’s business world. You’ve probably been in a meeting with a manager who’s made the comment that, “we should be winning 90% of our deals!” Or perhaps you’re more accustomed to, “There’s no reason you shouldn’t be closing more of your proposals.”

There seems to be this expectation of perfection that everyone is striving toward, yet no one I’ve met has ever been able to achieve. I’ve never met anyone who closed 90% of their deals. Today’s advertising market is so saturated with digital suppliers and broadcasters on terrestrial, streaming, and podcasting.

Why? Other than being a physician or airline pilot, tell me what profession has that high a standard of excellence? Surely that’s not the standard for broadcast advertising sales, is it? When I was with Xerox in my best month, I think I closed close to 40% of my deals when I made President’s Club.

I remember a few weeks before Thanksgiving (before a surgery I needed) when I tried to do something around the house, my wife looked at me, hugged me, and said for me to quit being so hard on myself. “You need a little grace. Quit swinging for the fences.”

Every sales manager is a number cruncher so remember these numbers: 438, 135, 117; and 2238, 2921, 3777.

So what about my hero? As baseball season approaches, I remember I being inspired by the work ethic, grit, heart, and guts of Andre Dawson. I still remember shaking his hand when I got his autograph. I wanted to be The Hawk. He was the Most Valuable Player that season (’87) for the last place team. The Hawk soared into Cooperstown in 2010 with a lifetime batting average of .279. If you don’t follow baseball, that means he failed 72.1% of the time he was at bat.

(Even some of the best hitters in the Hall of Fame like Tony Gwynn failed just over 66% of the time he was at the plate.)

As for the numbers I showed you above: the first set was the total number of home runs for Andre Dawson, Tony Gwynn, and Ty Cobb. The second set was the total number of singles and doubles for each man, respectively.

If you want to make it in the Hall of Fame, the occasional home run will make the highlight reel, but the singles and doubles will win more games than all of the home runs combined.

Bottom Line: Don’t overlook small successes. They always outnumber the big accomplishments that overshadow them.