Catsimatidis Renews Public Awareness Campaign For AM Act

Red Apple Media Owner John Catsimatidis is renewing his public awareness campaign to get the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act passed. Catsimatidis ran another full-page advertisement in the New York Post on March 12, pushing to keep AM radio in vehicles.

The latest ad campaign, also featuring WABC President Chad Lopez, highlights the potential dangers of automakers removing AM radio from cars, a move that has sparked bipartisan concern. Catsimatidis writes, “For the past 100 years, AM radio has been free for US consumers. Recently, General Motors and other car manufacturers have spent over $7 million trying to eliminate AM radio. Do not buy a car without AM radio. GM is attempting to influence Congress, making themselves an adversary to consumers.”

Catsimatidis, owner of New York City’s 77 WABC, has been a vocal advocate for preserving AM radio in vehicles since the movement’s beginning. In April 2023, he enlisted former Vice President Mike Pence to voice a “Save AM Radio” campaign, in which Pence called AM radio “a meeting place for the American people” and a crucial tool for the free flow of information.

A coalition of retired New York law enforcement leaders, including former NYPD and state police officials, recently sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, emphasizing AM radio’s critical role in emergency communication during disasters like Superstorm Sandy.

State broadcast associations’ lobbying efforts on Capitol Hill are paying off, with a surge in bipartisan support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. Following broadcasters’ meetings with lawmakers, dozens of members of Congress have signed on to back the bill, emphasizing AM radio’s role in emergency communication and rural access.