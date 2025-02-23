D.C. United Renews Radio Deal With iHeartMedia for 2025

D.C. United and iHeartMedia Washington DC have extended their partnership through the 2025 MLS season, ensuring continued local radio broadcasts for all regular season matches. Fans can listen live on 1190 iHeart Sports DC (WTSD-AM) and WWDC-HD2.

Dave Johnson, the voice of D.C. United since the club’s inaugural season in 1996, will return to the booth alongside Bruce Murray, a former US Men’s National Team player and National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee. The duo, who began calling games together in 2023, will provide live commentary and analysis throughout the season. Additionally, fans watching D.C. United MLS Regular Season games on Apple TV+ will have the option to listen to Johnson and Murray’s broadcast via the MLS Local Radio Broadcast channel.

D.C. United President of Business Operations Danita Johnson commented, “We are excited to extend our partnership with iHeartMedia ahead of D.C. United’s 30th Anniversary Season. Through our partnership with iHeartMedia, we can provide multiple media options to serve all D.C. United fans watching the game, especially for fans who have built their connections to the club through Dave Johnson’s signature commentary.”

Johnson said, “There is a D.C. United drumbeat in my heart,” he said. “For 30 years, I have been blessed to be on a journey with the Black-and-Red supporters who are my family. I look forward to every connection and strengthening and growing our community. Always United!”

iHeart DC & Baltimore Region President Aaron Hyland stated, “iHeartMedia Washington DC is thrilled to continue our partnership with D.C. United for another exciting season, highlighting our commitment to broadcasting sports coverage to fans across the DMV and beyond. We’re proud to be your home for every match, every moment, and every memory.”