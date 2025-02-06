Triton Digital and Optable Partner to Improve Audio Ad Targeting

Triton Digital has partnered with identity management platform Optable, focusing on allowing premium audio publishers to better manage, control, and safeguard their first-party identity data.

The deal allows publishers to leverage first-party user insights via Optable’s ID Switchboard, enabling more effective ad targeting across different identity frameworks.

Optable Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder Bosko Milekic said, “Integrating Optable’s ID Switchboard with Triton’s Audio SSP gives iHeartMedia and other audio publishers an easy way to use their first-party data to activate identity solutions like UID 2.0 securely and seamlessly, all in one place. This collaboration is a practical step forward for audio publishers, helping them securely scale their inventory’s addressability across different demand partners.”

Triton Digital President and CEO John Rosso commented, “User identity activation technology is revolutionizing the audio landscape, creating new ways for brands to reach audiences and publishers to enhance the listener experience. Triton Digital has always strived to create new opportunities for our partners through robust data. This integration further highlights our commitment to expanding and enhancing our ecosystem of solutions as publisher and advertiser needs evolve. The initial results are a positive sign of how this technology can change the landscape and see this as a first step toward additional improvements down the road.”