Telehealth Brand Makes Big Move in Weekly Radio Ad Rankings

One month into 2025, the churn among top advertisers on radio, including several big campaign rollouts and season-specific promotions, shows industry health and opportunities for new brands to make the most of AM/FM reach.

TurboTax filed another strong showing in Media Monitors’ National Radio Spot Ten report for the week of January 27 to February 2. The tax prep service was only outdone by radio play behemoth Progressive, who once again secured the top spot.

Lowe’s rounded out the top three, trading places with TurboTax as home improvement competitor The Home Depot slides down the list. Upside made a notable gain this week, rising from fifth to fourth. Wendy’s also advanced two spots, securing the fifth position as Quick Service Restaurants continue to offer revenue opportunities for AM/FM.

Telehealth provider Zealthy was the week’s big mover, climbing from 14th to seventh, as weight loss pharmaceuticals stay in the mainstream.