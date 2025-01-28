NAB Radio Board Welcomes Three New Members

Two Hispanic media leaders and a Cumulus Media C-Suite executive have each been appointed to the NAB Radio Board of Directors to fill vacancies. The appointments were made by NAB Radio Board Chair Collin Jones in accordance with NAB bylaws.

Earning the seats are Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton Univision Networks Group President Ignacio “Nacho” Meyer, and Cumulus Media SVP of Corporate Communications and Marketing Shoshana Shapiro.

Hinton’s Inner Banks Media operates five FM radio stations in eastern North Carolina. He hosts the syndicated radio show Talk of the Town and previously served as President of the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.

In his current role, Meyer oversees programming strategy and operations for the company’s portfolio of broadcast properties in the United States, which include broadcast TV networks Univision and UniMás, cable TV network Galavisión, and the TelevisaUnivision sports brand TUDN, in addition to the Uforia-branded radio stations under the TelevisaUnivision banner in the US.

Shapiro has been with Cumulus since 2015. She assumed her current position in July as lead of Cumulus Media’s internal and external communications, while overseeing local sales marketing efforts and implementing initiatives across the company’s consumer platforms.

They join the full board of 36, starting immediately.