Top Country PDs Reveal Their Strategies That Keep Radio Local

At a time when national syndication and digital platforms seem to dominate media, radio’s local connection remains its secret and greatest weapon – a fact that Country radio possibly understands better than anyone. Of course, it’s all about implementation.

In the upcoming CRS issue of Radio Ink Magazine on February 3, the Top Country Radio PDs in America share how they create and maintain that all-important local focus with their talent and in their programming.

“Accurately identify what listeners care about and consider local. What events, teams, landmarks, charities, causes & conversations do THEY care about. Care about those same things in a way that authentically champions humanity and connection vs. selfish brand gain and awareness.”

“First and foremost, local talent – you win when your talent understands the life of the listener. Even voice tracking – you should know the city you are “living” in. You can also do so much with imaging when it comes to being local! Use slang the locals use, talk about the one place traffic is always a nightmare, the local culture that makes sense only to locals. Don’t discount using your imaging to own where you are! This type of personality imaging shouldn’t make sense if you played it anywhere else.”

“With a seasoned air staff boasting over 85 years of combined experience at this very station, we’ve built and sustained deep-rooted connections with our community. We actively engage listeners through social media, prioritize local events over national stories, and host interviews with local officials to address community concerns. During hurricanes, we serve as a vital hub for real-time updates and critical information. Our dedication to the community is further reinforced through our listener database, ensuring we remain a trusted and reliable resource.”

See what all our Top Country PDs said in the annual CRS issue of Radio Ink Magazine on February 3. Subscribe to our revamped print edition, digital edition, or both – click here.