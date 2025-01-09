Were You Seen At CES 2025 Cocktails and Conversation?

Radio and digital leaders gathered at the Capitol Grille in Las Vegas for the CES 2025 edition of Cocktails and Conversation, hosted by Beasley Media Group, Benztown, Quu, Skyview Networks, ENCO Systems, Xperi, vCreative, RBR+TVBR, and Radio Ink.

This year’s event once again brought together industry professionals, thought leaders, and technology enthusiasts from the broadcasting and audio sectors for networking and discussions, with CES highlights ranging from advancements in AI and automotive technology to celebrity keynotes and Las Vegas’ now-iconic Sphere.

Cocktails and Conversation will return this Spring for the NAB Show in April.