NABLF Opens 2025 Celebration of Service to America Awards Entries

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation is now accepting entries for the 2025 Celebration of Service to America Awards, honoring the most impactful broadcast station and group community service campaigns from 2024.

This year’s awards include two new categories, with one radio and one TV station recognized in each. The First Informers Award honors stations that serve as the public’s first source of critical information during emergencies, crises, or natural disasters. The Spanish Language Broadcaster Award recognizes excellence in providing news, sports, and entertainment programming for bilingual or Spanish-speaking audiences.

The entry period closes on Monday, March 10 at 11:59p PST. Winners will be notified in early April, with awards presented at the Celebration of Service to America Awards Gala in Washington, DC, on June 10, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and distinguished guests.

Additional information about award eligibility and rules is available on the awards website.

NABLF President Michelle Duke stated, “A critical part of the NAB Leadership Foundation’s mission is to elevate the role of local broadcasters in their communities and showcase how much they give back. Every day, local radio and television stations are engaging with their audiences through investigative journalism, emergency messaging and up-to-the-minute reporting. We’re so proud to recognize their incredibly meaningful work.”