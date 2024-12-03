The Other Side of Downsizing

(By John Shomby) We have all hashed and re-hashed the issues with industry cutbacks mostly from the receiving end – the employee side. How about those who have to deliver the bad news? And what happens after the dust settles?

I’ve heard some real horror stories in our business, and others, as to how one finds out they are getting downsized. The scariest one comes from another industry, and business, which will remain nameless. This centers on a particular department head who was told that he had to eliminate 150 jobs. For some reason, he thought that the best way was to send all 150 ONE email breaking the news. I’m sure you may have your own stories.

Before I go any further, let me emphasize that I’m not sympathizing with these individual “news bearers.” I am in favor of passing on some possible guidelines as to how this news can be delivered with honesty and respect.

Let’s face it – industry cutbacks are – and will continue to be – a reality. If you happen to be in the unenviable position of having to eliminate positions, let’s talk about what you can do to make these moments as painless as possible. Let’s start with the fact that an email or phone conversation is nowhere near these guidelines.

Meet in person. If it takes more time than you have, so be it. Face-to-face is crucial and a sure sign of respect. If YOU are eliminating 150 jobs (God help you, if you are!), meet with every one of the 150 individually. Yes, your time is valuable but remember that they gave you lots of their time up until now.

Explain clearly why the downsizing is happening. Avoid “dancing” around the subject, which could be sheer torture for the one on the receiving end.

Remember this – REJECTION HURTS. It’s bad enough what they are hearing from you. Be human and thoughtful about it and offer some post-employment assistance/advice. You may have an HR department who covers most everything but it’s still important for you to go above and beyond that.

Next, what about the remaining staff? How do you help them (and you) move on from this, because you still have a business to run? It all starts with open and honest communication about what just happened and more:

First and foremost, REASSURE the remaining staff of their value to the organization and the company’s commitment to them. It’s a very uneasy time so do all you can to even that out. Create opportunities for the staff to share their concerns and feelings in a safe space, mainly one-on-one with you. Be understanding of individual needs. Provide clear and honest communication about the future, namely with plans and expectations. Be realistic about the increased workload, avoid unrealistic goals, and provide additional support and resources as needed. Encourage teamwork and collaboration among the remaining staff. In essence, it’s time for everyone to close ranks. Lead by example and show your positive attitude and resiliency. Don’t be afraid to show your vulnerability about the downsizing. The more your staff sees the genuine you, the better.

For those leaving and those remaining, it’s not an easy time. Your leadership is crucial in both cases.

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.