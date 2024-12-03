Dan Markus Takes Over Middays on WRJN in Racine

Longtime Wisconsin radio personality Dan Markus joined Civic Media’s WRJN in Racine to host Middays. Markus comes to the Oldies station from Cumulus Media where he served as Program Director at WOGB in Green Bay and hosted middays on Appleton’s WVBO.

Markus replaces Cindy Huber, who stepped down from her full-time role to focus on her family business. Huber will remain with WRJN as a fill-in host and may take on weekend duties in 2025.

The transition comes as WRJN celebrates its 98th anniversary of serving the Racine area on December 6.

Civic Media VP/General Manager Chris Moreau said, “Dan helps us maintain the high standard that Cindy set with this station and format. His knowledge and love for the music from this era and overall experience makes Dan the perfect fit for Racine, WRJN, and Civic Media.”