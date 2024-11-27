CMG Atlanta Stations Provide 12,000+ Meals for Georgians

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s radio stations partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help fight food insecurity ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Together, the stations collected 8,782 pounds of food, equating to 12,272 meals for food-insecure individuals across Georgia.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank noted that food insecurity remains a critical issue in Georgia, where an estimated 13% of residents and 18% of children struggle to access adequate food. The challenge is even more pronounced in communities of color, where rates of food insecurity can be two to three times higher.

The participating stations included KISS 104.1, 95.5 WSB, B98.5, and 97.1 The River.

CMG SVP of Audience & Programming Chris Eagan stated, “We have the best listeners in Atlanta. Each year they support these terrific events and help us do good for the communities we serve. This is what live and local radio is truly all about.”

Atlanta Community Food Bank President and CEO Kyle Waide commented, “We are grateful to the Cox Media Group radio station teams and personalities who continue to show an unwavering commitment to supporting the Food Bank’s efforts during the holiday season. Our partnership with Cox Media Group helps us amplify the prominent issue of food insecurity among our neighbors, and these events underscore the generosity and willingness of the community to help those in need.”

