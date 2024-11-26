Steve Harvey’s Annual Turkey Give Helps Families Across The US

For the 15th consecutive year, The Steve Harvey Morning Show and Premiere Networks have provided thousands of turkeys to help families in need celebrate Thanksgiving. 2024’s Annual Turkey Give distributed more than 7,000 turkeys to affiliate stations across the US.

Since the initiative began in 2009, The Steve Harvey Morning Show has donated over 100,000 turkeys. Stations helping with this year’s giveaway included WBLS in New York, WVAZ in Chicago, WDAS in Philadelphia, KRNB in Dallas, WAMJ in Atlanta, WHUR in Washington, DC, KYIZ-AM in Seattle, and WMXD in Detroit.

Harvey shared his gratitude during a recent broadcast: “It’s an honor and a privilege for all of us here at The Steve Harvey Morning Show to help those in need. Happy Thanksgiving and may God bless you all this holiday season.”

