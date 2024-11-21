CCO Tony Mennuto Shares Success Plan for Impactful Radio Ads

For radio to create impactful ads, the industry requires a shift in approach, according to Audio Milkshake Owner and CCO Tony Mennuto. In an RAB webinar, Mennuto highlighted key strategies to help advertisers cut through the noise and deeply connect in 2025.

Audio Milkshake has created some of radio’s most memorable recent ads, through work with Burger King, Coca-Cola, Fiat, and Geico. Mennuto’s number one tip? “Don’t make a radio ad,” at least, in the traditional sense. Mennuto emphasized how brands should aim for bespoke.

If an advertiser can afford to move away from generic music and announcer voices, they can create an ad uniquely tied to their identity. Similarly, choosing authentic voices rather than overused or artificial announcers can make a significant difference in how an ad is received. “When your car commercial sounds like your insurance commercial or your grocery commercial, it’s not doing the client justice,” Mennuto explained. “It’s not breaking through.”

Mennuto gave his personal secret to getting great voice talent for many of his ads: hiring from local improv comedy troupes. He shared examples where improv actors added spontaneity and authenticity to scripts, creating natural, conversational performances that feel genuine to the listener. “AI can’t do this,” he said, emphasizing the irreplaceable value of human nuance in crafting compelling audio content that engages audiences emotionally.

Ads that spark a genuine emotional connection – whether through humor or relatable narratives – will always be more memorable. Focusing on one or two key points instead of cramming too much information ensures the message is clear and impactful. Mennuto pointed to a successful Burger King campaign, where humor and tailored messaging led to double-digit sales increases.

The power of audio itself cannot be understated, as brands should, “Think in sound.”

Incorporating evocative sound effects, such as the sizzling of a burger or the sounds of Central Park for a Nike running campaign, can transport listeners and evoke strong emotional responses. Mennuto cited research showing that ads with sound effects generated a 15% boost in emotional response and appetite appeal.

Local relevance is another way to make ads resonate. By addressing regional quirks or community-specific traits, ads can feel more personal and engaging. Mennuto highlighted a Geico ad tailored for Boston listeners, which referenced the city’s famously convoluted street layout. Such localized messaging not only captures attention but also fosters a sense of connection with the audience.

Finally, Mennuto stressed the importance of ensuring ads are as compelling as the content they accompany. Listeners come to radio for news, music, and entertainment, and poorly executed ads can feel disruptive. “Make your ad as good as the content around it,” Mennuto advised. This alignment enhances the listener’s experience and improves ad performance.