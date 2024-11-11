Spread Your Influence Locally

(By Loyd Ford) The hard truth is that many local businesses in your market could effectively use local radio but will never see a sales rep. It’s unlikely you can personally meet with every potential client to show how local radio could help grow their business in 2025.

My friend Jon Pole from MBC in Ontario, Canada, says that radio is actually in the business of supporting local businesses more than any other media. Basically, if local business owners believe – as they do – that they need help against the Amazons of the world, local radio is that support. There is a natural and believable fit there (because it’s true).

So, why not position yourself as that with local business owners?

Sales Managers

If you are a sales manager, perhaps you should be encouraged to look at categories of businesses not being served by your existing team and build separate lists of businesses for your reps to see every other week.

Getting on the radar is half the job, right?

If no one else has said this to you, you need more local direct business.

Local Radio Sellers

If you are a local seller, don’t wait for your sales manager. Start looking at hot categories and any category where you can build a connection.

I have a lawyer friend who sues bullies (his words). I asked him how it works and he said, “Most lawyers will file a direct party to target to sue. They file against that one entity. I don’t do that.” He said, “I research anything and everything that touches the problem. Then, I make a list of ALL the companies that touch the situation in any way and I file against all of them.”

Pay close attention to what he is really saying. He is prospecting. He wants “multiple depth.” And you should, too. So, don’t just call on a business that could be hot – call on a variety of businesses in that category. Go deeper and sign more new clients.

The Local Not-So-Secret Secret

It’s no secret that local radio should focus more attention on local. How does your life change if you dedicate a percentage of your sales to more local businesses? One way is that you will see your local numbers go up as national numbers stumble.

We’ve said it for years. What do you believe? Do you believe we are a local advertising business based on results? Do you talk to potential clients about how many of a specific listener/household, et al, are listening to WXYZ and ask them how they would like to have those customers come see them? If you do, take more control by accessing more local interactions regularly.

It’s math.

Spread your influence locally. You’ll be glad you did.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.