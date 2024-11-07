As Senate Power Shifts, AM Radio Act Hangs in the Balance

The upcoming Senate leadership transition could influence the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act’s future if it is delayed until the 119th Congress. As Republicans prepare to assume control of the Senate, the Act’s legislative path may depend on one of four people.

Under Democratic leadership, the bill has not advanced to a full Senate vote despite a supermajority of bipartisan support led by Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX). Notably, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has failed to schedule the Act – which would mandate the inclusion of AM radio in all new vehicles as a safety measure – for a vote since it left committee in July 2023.

Now, if the bill has to restart its journey come January, it will no longer be Sen. Schumer’s call. Nor will it be that of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who is retiring after nearly two decades as leader of the Senate Republican Conference and four decades in Congress. The AM Act’s priority would likely be decided by one of four Senate Republicans reportedly vying for the top spot: South Dakota Senator John Thune, Texas Senator John Cornyn, Florida Senator Rick Scott, and Wyoming Senator John Barrasso.

Of the group, only two have expressed support for AM Radio. Sens. Barrasso and Scott stand out as co-sponsors of the act, and should either be chosen, it could make a potential second try for the bill considerably easier. Conversely, if the chosen Majority Leader does not prioritize or support the bill, it may continue to face delays.

The new leader will be chosen by secret ballot in the days ahead.

Another optimistic note for the AM Act, should it fail to pass the 118th Congress? It will likely have an even quicker trip out of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, with Sen. Ted Cruz climbing from Ranking Member to Chair, as first noted by Radio Ink sister publication RBR+TVBR.

Of course, should the AM Act be passed in the lame-duck session before the new year – as is the industry’s hope – the point will be moot.

The NAB, which has been the bill’s leading champion since day one, issued an official statement about the election, saying, “NAB congratulates President-Elect Trump and the new and returning members of Congress. Local television and radio stations are committed to working with the next administration on policies that will enable increased investment in local journalism, emergency information, sports and entertainment on which our communities rely.

“NAB will continue its bipartisan work with policymakers to strengthen this free, local service that is essential to our democracy.”

Help ensure that Americans retain access to a vital lifeline in times of crisis as automakers try to remove it. Contact your members of Congress by texting AM to 52886, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars.

If your station is not running the NAB PSAs asking your listeners to reach out to their representatives, get them here.