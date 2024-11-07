Women to Watch: Gabby Diaz; iHeartMedia, LA and San Francisco

(By Charese Frugé) Gabby Diaz hosts Middays on KIIS FM in Los Angeles and Afternoons with EJ on Wild 94.9 in San Fransisco. Like most major market talent, her side hustle is voice-over work. Her radio career started in 2010 on the street team at LA’s Power 106.

In 2013, she made it to weekend overnights on Power while acting as Promotions Coordinator. Diaz also worked part-time on air in Palm Springs and San Diego. Finally, in 2015, she got her first full-time gig with iHeart in San Francisco doing Nights on Wild 94.9. In 2018, she moved up to Afternoons.

In 2021, she moved to Los Angeles for personal reasons and was officially named Middays on KIIS in October.

“I really got into the business because of my love for music,” says Diaz. “I’ve always been into music, ever since I was in high school. I think just interviewing some of the artists I have has been some of the most exciting experiences for me over the years. I never thought that would ever happen. But also being on stage at KIIS LA’s Jingle Ball… LA is home for me, and I wasn’t sure if I was gonna make it back there at any point. I’m so glad I did!”

“When it comes to the industry, I definitely want to impact women if anything,” says Diaz. “Just to prove you can do it no matter what size you are. I’ve always been on the plus size, and I want to show that your talents will take you far no matter how you look. Look, we’ve got a long way to go when it comes to DEI in the industry, but I am proof that it is possible for Women to excel in the business. My shows are authentic and fun! I’m always me, and if that’s me stumbling over my words, you’re gonna hear that, ’cause that’s me!”

“Being in the industry is a challenge in general,” says Diaz. “But for me, handling any challenge starts with me just taking a step back and taking a deep breath. In any challenge, your mind should be clear.”

“The industry has changed A LOT since I started,” says Diaz. “But I think working for a company like iHeart, you get to see what the possibilities are. But then throw in a pandemic and everything changed. EVERYTHING. I mean just doing a show from home was not even a thought before Covid.”

“Like most in the industry, I am concerned about the use of AI and how it will impact radio in the future,” admits Diaz. “I haven’t really experimented with it much, but I think in the coming years it will have a HUGE impact when it comes to talent. I guess I’m just not too sure which way it will go first. Voiceover, on air, commercials?”

“Right now, the industry’s missing one key thing,” says Diaz. “Authenticity! With so much content flooding our feeds, listeners are craving real, raw relatable voices. To guarantee continued growth and success in the business, it’s all about staying connected to the audience and embracing diversity. The future is all about engagement, and if we keep it fresh, creative, and genuine, we’ll stay ahead of the curve.”

“As for what I’d be doing if not radio right now, I’d probably be working in some sort of event capacity. Before knowing I wanted to be on air, I was doing promotions and really enjoyed event planning. I also went to Cosmetology school too. I didn’t finish though, cause, well radio. Lol”

“As for what’s next for me, I mean I’d love to be able to do mornings at some point,” admits Diaz. “Not sure how far or close that is for me, but that’s definitely a goal of mine. As far as my long-term goals, I’d really like to take my Voiceover work to another level. Perhaps live announcing, and all the other things…”

Follow Gabby Diaz @thegabbydiaz everywhere.

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.