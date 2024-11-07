The Political Well Has Run Dry; Where To Now?

(By Chris Stonick) The election is over – and so is the flood of political ad dollars that has poured into all media. So where should you look for a revenue boost for the remainder of 2024, 2025, and beyond? Recruitment spending NEVER stops.

In good times and bad, companies BUDGET to hire and maintain their workforce. It’s the main course at the Thanksgiving table. And right now, businesses are looking at where they should spend that recruitment budget. That gives you two options:

You could wait for your phone to ring, or… You could make the first move.

Option 2 should be Option 1 for you!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me. I will be answering selections in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars for 2025, we should talk.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.