Yavapai Broadcasting Collects 7,000+ Pounds of Food for Arizona

On October 9, Yavapai Broadcasting united with local businesses for the Harvest for the Hungry Food Drive, an all-day event aimed at fighting hunger in Central and Northern Arizona. The drive collected 7,395 pounds of food for Prescott, Prescott Valley, Cottonwood, and Flagstaff families.

Yavapai operates six radio stations across the region, including KVRD Country 105.7, KYBC-AM, KKLD The Cloud, Q102.9, ESPN Flagstaff (KVNA-AM), and 100.one (KVNA).

Yavapai Broadcasting Director of Sales and Marketing, Mike Jensen stated, “We were deeply inspired by the overwhelming response from our listeners and local partners. The Harvest for the Hungry Food Drive showcased the remarkable generosity and solidarity of our communities in supporting those in need.”