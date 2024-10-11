Tulane University Football’s New Radio Home Is Just The Ticket

Tulane University Athletics has announced a new partnership with Cumulus Media New Orleans, granting flagship radio broadcast rights to The Ticket 106.1 (WRKN), effective with Tulane’s next football game on October 19, when the Green Wave hosts Rice.

The game will also be simulcast on Heaven 106.7 (KKND), with the same broadcast arrangement in effect for all remaining Tulane football and men’s basketball games. Broadcasts of Tulane baseball and women’s basketball will continue to air on non-commercial WRBH 88.3 FM.

The previous football flagship was iHeartMedia’s 104.1 The Spot (KVDU), which has been troubled since the collapse of its tower during Hurricane Ida in 2021.

Tulane football broadcasts will continue to feature Corey Gloor, known as the “Voice of the Green Wave,” alongside Tulane Hall of Famer Steve Barrios and sideline reporter Maddy Hudak. All Tulane football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball games will also stream live on the Varsity Network App.

Cumulus Media New Orleans Market Manager Pat Galloway expressed, “When you think of college athletics in New Orleans you think of Tulane. We are ecstatic to be the home of Green Wave Football and Men’s Basketball.”

David Harris, Tulane’s Ben Weiner Director of Athletics Chair, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Cumulus Media New Orleans, The Ticket 106.1, and Heaven 106.7 for the balance of this football season along with the upcoming men’s basketball season. Our fans always show great passion following Tulane over the airwaves and this relationship only enhances their ability to do just that.”

Gloor added, “We take great pride in providing quality radio broadcasts for our Green Wave faithful and are excited to work with Cumulus Media to deliver on that objective. Steve, Maddy, and I look forward to continuing to bring Tulane sports to life on air in this new era on The Ticket 106.1 and Heaven 106.7.”