NYT Best-Selling Author Matt Britton To Talk AI At Forecast 2025

Renowned consumer behavior expert and CEO of Suzy, Matt Britton, has been announced as a featured speaker at this year’s Forecast 2025 conference, presented by Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report at the Harvard Club of New York City.

Britton will lead a session titled AI Unplugged: Transforming the Future of Radio and TV Broadcasting. The session will highlight how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the broadcast industry, from content creation and programming to audience targeting and dynamic advertising.

As the leader of Suzy, a consumer intelligence platform based on real-time feedback collection, Britton’s guidance has been sought out by Fortune 500 companies, including Netflix, Coca-Cola, and Verizon. Under his leadership, Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital and has become a go-to resource for companies seeking to validate product ideas and marketing strategies.

Britton is also the author of the New York Times bestseller YouthNation, which explores the influence of Millennial and Gen Z culture on the marketplace.

Matt Britton commented, “AI represents one of the most significant technological advancements in the history of the world, fundamentally changing how we interact with media and beyond. At Forecast 2025, I’ll dive into how this revolutionary force is transforming the future for radio and TV broadcasters. This is a pivotal moment for media leaders to understand and embrace these changes, and I’m excited to share my insights as we navigate this new era together.”

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Matt back to Forecast. Several years ago he led one the most impactful sessions in the event’s history, and we know he’ll bring that energy to one of the most timely and urgent topics that broadcast executives face today.”

Celebrating 22 years in 2024, Forecast is an annual industry financial conference at the Harvard Club in New York City. The only conference of its kind, the event gathers owners, CFOs, group executives, managers, and Wall Street analysts to discuss conditions and predictions for the coming year.

Forecast 2025 – scheduled for November 13 – is the premier event for broadcast executives, financial analysts, and media leaders, offering a comprehensive view of the industry’s future. For more information, visit the event site. Early Bird discount pricing is still available.