(By Randy Lane) Have you ever been to a party and gotten trapped with someone talking nonstop about themselves? Every other word is “I.” What a turnoff. You just want to escape. It may seem like common knowledge by now, but too many talent still avoid “you.”

The research-based marketing newsletter aryh.com study listed the word “you” as the number one way to make consumers feel more involved with your brand. In one Facebook study, a post that read, “Maximize your savings!” made people feel 20% more involved versus one that read, “Maximize savings!”

RLC recommends that radio and podcast talents limit the word “I” and use the word “you” often. The “You Technique” focuses on the listener’s perspective rather than the talent’s, creating a more relatable and impactful connection.

Non-you example: You could start a discussion about one of the football games with, “I was watching the game yesterday, and I thought….”

You example: “If you were watching the game yesterday, didn’t you think…”

Take a Tip from Comedians

Comedians set up personal experience stories or jokes with inclusive setups like, “Did you ever notice when you and your wife start to argue over….” or, “You know when you’re running late and stuck in traffic ….”

Starting stories with the word “you” creates a sense of intimacy and shared experience. For example, “Can you imagine this happening on the first day of your vacation?” Listeners feel part of your story and perceive you as talking one-to-one with them.

When to Break the You Rule:

When you are being vulnerable or self-deprecating

When you are expressing your inner dialogue during a story

Applications across Communication Channels

Radio and podcast talent : Focusing on the audience’s perspective utilizing “you” can help talent establish a stronger connection and make your content stick and memorable.

: Focusing on the audience’s perspective utilizing “you” can help talent establish a stronger connection and make your content stick and memorable. Marketing and advertising: Personalized marketing is now the norm in the digital age. Use the “You Technique” to craft messages that cut through and speak directly to individual needs.

Prioritize “you” in ad copy, social media, and email marketing.

Sales representatives: Train salespeople to use “you” when interacting with clients. Your proposals and presentations will feel relevant and personal to clients and potential clients.

Using you over I is a subtle tweak in communicating with listeners, clients, and people in your everyday life. Mastering this skill will make you a more captivating communicator.

Randy Lane is the owner of the Randy Lane Company, which coaches and brands radio and television personalities, business professionals, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, and pop culture artists, helping them master communication skills to have an impact on their audiences. Read Randy’s Radio Ink archives here.