More Voices Express Elation Over AM Act’s Progress In US House

Support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act continues to build as it moves toward a full House vote following its overwhelming approval by the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Some familiar names are expressing their zeal over the bill’s latest movement.

The AM Act is now ready for a full House vote, after the House Energy and Commerce Committee approved the bill with a 45-2 vote. The Act aims to mandate that all vehicles manufactured or sold in the US include AM radios at no additional cost as a safety feature.

One of those celebrating the momentum is Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate alongside Sen. Ted Cruz.

Senator Markey said, “With hurricane season in full swing, it has never been more important to pass the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act and ensure that this life-saving communication tool remains in vehicles. I applaud the Energy and Commerce Committee for its overwhelming vote to advance this essential bill and look forward to working with our House and Senate colleagues to enact this bipartisan, public safety legislation into law.”

Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis is also increasing his investment in the issue. The 77 WABC Radio proprietor has taken out numerous ads in the New York Post aiming to amplify the importance of retaining AM radio in cars during events like the 9/11 attacks and blackouts when traditional communication channels failed.

Catsimatidis stated, “Americans need to understand that removing AM radio from cars puts lives at risk. The fact that this issue has bipartisan support reflects the vital role radio plays in emergencies. When all else fails, AM radio still delivers life-saving information.” He emphasized how in scenarios where satellites might be compromised, AM radio could serve as the only reliable means of communication.

The AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act has 262 co-sponsors in the House and a supermajority of 63 in the Senate while it awaits a vote.

The NAB has released new PSAs asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 52886, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.