Welcome To A Celebration Of Radio Sales

Today, Radio Ink starts our third Radio Masters Sales Summit. The best and brightest radio sales minds from across America have gathered in Cincinnati to share ideas, strategize, and plot the future. They’ve also come to celebrate a vital part of the broadcasting industry.

Over the next 48 hours, we’ll be digging into the latest trends, strategies, and innovations in radio sales, but we’ll also celebrate the people who hit the streets every day, sign the contracts that keep the lights and transmitters on, and turn local businesses into stars. For the 32nd year, we’ll recognize our Radio Wayne Award winners, from streetfighters to General Managers, who exemplify excellence.

We’ll also honor Pierre Bouvard with our Radio Wayne Distinguished Leadership Award for his lifetime of championing the industry to brands big and small.

This summit is not just about strengthening radio’s current practices but also about seizing new opportunities. From Paul Jacobs to Matt Sunshine, Carolyn Gilbert and Michael Doyle to Paige Nienaber, there will be sessions covering the width and breadth of the industry. Whether it’s harnessing digital, exploring untapped verticals, or leveraging data, this even is designed to highlight the enduring importance and potential of radio in the the ever-changing and competitive landscape.

To all who have made the trip to join us – welcome! Let’s make these two days count and get you your next million-dollar idea.

We’ll be offering additional coverage in our daily headlines and on Radio Ink‘s social media accounts.