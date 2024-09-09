The Great Sales Detective

(By Loyd Ford) September. Time to kick in your energy for the ride to the finish of 2024. This is the time of year when things get the most serious. Many local businesses will make their year in the next four months. What part do we play as radio salespeople?

If we’re smart, we observe. We listen. We look for challenges others are having and we use creativity to provide solutions to advertisers.

So a great seller is a great detective. That’s just the truth. Let’s get to the bottom of it.

Do you see yourself as a great detective?

Imagine that you are responsible for uncovering the mysteries found in local advertisers . That isn’t something people just offer up. You have to carefully grow your skills. Become good at really seeing what prospects worry about, what they care most about and you will become a seller with bigger revenue success. Trust me; it’s not about what a prospect tells you on the surface. While many sellers are stopped cold by fear that advertisers already know so much about radio, TV, and digital, the great sellers know that our job isn’t about that . Our job is to bring something unique to the process of relationship with stakeholders who have problems to solve to move their businesses forward. They don’t want to waste their time. So bring something different to the process. Technology changes; I’ll give you that since it is the easiest thing to see on the surface of our culture, but human behavior still doesn’t change . “ What’s in it for me?” That’s the question that we need to answer for every advertiser. Tempt them. Give them ideas they’ve not seen. Show them you are listening. Make them feel safe. Instead of embracing how little business people want to see sellers, see yourself differently and act accordingly . When you focus your attention on relationship building and bringing unique solutions, you won’t appear like other sellers and this can and likely will make a huge difference in how welcomed you are to visit with the players in your market that can really impact your productivity for yourself and – most importantly – for your clients.

You may think it is crazy to think about how you feel about your job selling advertising solutions. The truth is that you can be a superhero in the position you play at work. A superhero to your team and a superhero to your clients. And just for a minute, isn’t that a great way to see yourself in the story of you?

Why be like everyone else? Being like everyone else is overrated.

It’s Time To Matter More

The story you tell yourself about what you are doing in sales matters. It matters to your personal psychology, feeling of purpose, and your actual sales. Choose carefully. And if you need encouragement, reach out. I’ll take your call.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.