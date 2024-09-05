Women to Watch: Krystal Pino; 97.5 The Vibe, Tucson

(By Charese Frugé) Krystal Pino is the midday host for Cumulus Media Tucson’s 97.5 The Vibe (KSZR) and was on air at KiiM FM up until January of this year. She’s been a radio and television personality for more than two decades and a stand-up comic since 2012.

When she’s not on air, you can find her on the Jumbotron inside the University of Arizona’s McKale Center as the in-game host for Arizona Women’s Basketball or inside the Tucson Arena as host for the Tucson Roadrunners hockey team. She’s also the Director of Marketing & New Business for the Arizona Rattlers and Tucson Sugar Skulls.

Outside of her jobs, Krystal loves to attend concerts and comedy shows and travel with her three daughters.

Pino is a 2005 Silver Mic recipient from Colorado State University-Pueblo and was a Girls Inc. Ambassador for Girls Inc. Denver from 2010-2012. She hosted the “Miracle Party: A Magical Night for Kids with Cancer” from 2010-2015 and considers her work in giving back to the community one of her career’s best moments.

Pino knew she wanted to be in radio at an early age. “I am a music junkie, and I love talking to people. I was inspired in Middle School after reading an article about Angie Martinez and Wendy Wild. I knew from that point on that’s what I wanted to do,” she says. “And I am lucky. I’ve been able to balance being a mom and a working professional over the years. I have three beautiful daughters who see my hustle every day. I want to inspire them and other women to pursue whatever they want. You can have it all!”

Pino’s description of her role and her station’s role in the community is, “A place to come for positivity and good news. We are going to talk about gardening and mental health,” she says. “I don’t care if it’s a Classic Hip-Hop station. We do a great job of keeping content local and highlighting local businesses. I am always reading up on pop culture and lifestyle news. I want to talk about real life and my listeners’ lives. My show is a continuous conversation between friends that falls in between our favorite music.”

“Community is everything, whether it’s your radio community or the community you serve on air. Community breeds collaboration and innovation.”

She does admit her long-term success hasn’t come without its challenges. “You mean misogyny in the industry?” she asks. “LOL, but no, really – the higher-ups in this industry refuse to evolve. When will they recognize that we can’t be so ignorant to think that people will just ‘come to radio.’ We need to meet our listeners where they are. Maybe it’s about time we start having management and above reflect the listeners we serve—just a thought.”

Speaking of, “We can reach and attract the younger audience by not pretending radio is their first choice for music, info, and trending topics,” says Pino. “Meet them where they are – TikTok, Snap Chat, IG, Streaming services, etc. Give them a reason to want to listen to you outside of those mediums. We shouldn’t be looking for loyalty in an industry that doesn’t even abide by it. This isn’t the 90s; technology allows us to be free with our media choices. So instead of demanding loyalty, ask them for a little bit of their time. After all, we are their friends, and the purpose of our license is to serve the community. Give them a reason to search for radio outside social media. Whether it’s a tease for an upcoming promotion that you’ll go live about at 4 PM on 97.5 The Vibe or winning $1,000 to help pay for school supplies – give them the info in more ways than terrestrial radio.”

Her advice for Women who want to get into the business: “Invest in yourself,” she says. “Start saving for your home studio. Buy the lights, get a good mic, and strategize where you want your career to go. Radio doesn’t define you. It’s a piece of who you are and what you do. And girl, apply for the job, start the podcast, create the content. You are more than qualified. Stop holding yourself back.”

Pino is one of the few in the industry who isn’t concerned about AI. “I love it!” she says. “And we need to stop being scared of it. It’s an excellent option for idea starters, imaging, and content, and it can help streamline a lot of your prep time. Be creative with it, learn it, but don’t forget that you still need to incorporate the human touch.”

And she’s pretty confident about what’s missing from the business and what we need right now: “MORE WOMEN AND DIVERSITY IN MANAGEMENT AND C-SUITE! PERIOD!”

What keeps her up at night? She laughs, “Did I remember to run the remote voice tracks? Seriously though, I feel very blessed and happy in my professional life. I manage to stay balanced though by saying No. Not every situation, event, or person deserves my attention.”

“As for what’s next for me, I’m not sure,” Pino admits. “My therapist says overthinking things I don’t have all the info for causes me anxiety. LOL. I am going to continue to make great radio and connect with my listeners. My goal is to bring a smile to one person’s face every day, whether with my content on air or digitally.”

Follow Krystal Pino on IG/TikTok @TheKrystalPino and on LinkedIn.

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.