‘TJ’ Begins Stunting on Emmis’ 98.7 NYC FM Following ESPN Exit

The mystery surrounding the future of Emmis Corporation’s 98.7 FM in New York City with the expiration of its deal with Good Karma Brands has a new clue. The station has started stunting Hot AC music with imaging identifying the signal as TJ 98-7.

As previously reported by Radio Ink, Good Karma Brands did not renew their Local Marketing Agreement that put ESPN New York on WEPN. They instead opted to lease the WCBS-AM signal from Audacy, leading to the storied All-News station’s format flip at 12:01a on August 26.

WEPN hosted ESPN New York for more than a decade, with a lease rate of around $12.5 million in its last contract.

The apparent launch of TJ 98-7 will likely not affect Emmis’ quest to sell the signal. The company previously noted that ESPN would be replaced on 98.7 by a music format while they shop for a buyer. Estimates put the value of the signal at around $50 million.

Radio Ink will update this story as more information becomes available.