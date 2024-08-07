(By Rick Fink) If you’re watching the Olympics, you may have witnessed one of the games’ most anticipated moments: Simone Biles’ return to the gymnastics arena. Her poise and unwavering focus on the Olympic stage spoke volumes, but it was some literal speaking she did that caught my attention.

Just before her captivating balance beam routine, her first event, a moment of self-talk emerged as she visibly whispered to herself, “I got this.” And she did, in fact, have it. Her performance was brilliant.

This simple yet powerful affirmation encapsulates the essence of mental preparation and self-talk in achieving peak performance.

While your next sales presentation may not be on the world stage, it’s still extremely important to you. The words we choose to speak to ourselves can either propel us toward success or hinder our progress. By creating a positive and confident mindset through self-talk, we pave the way for better performance and resilience in the face of challenges.

While these three simple words won’t earn you a gold medal, they may help put your mind in a better place and give you more confidence for your presentation.

Just before your next presentation, say to yourself, “I Got This.” It worked for Simone!

Rick Fink from ENS Media can be reached at 605-310-2062 or [email protected]. Read Rick’s Radio Ink archives here.