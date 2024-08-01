How Radio’s Top Program Directors Recruit Radio’s Top Air Talent

Despite the dirty rumors that “nobody wants to work in radio anymore,” AM/FM is still drawing and cultivating top-tier talent from late Millennials and Gen Z. As Radio Ink readies to recognize the Best Program Directors in America, we asked this year’s honorees how they recognize and train tomorrow’s huge ratings pullers.

Radio Ink asked, What qualities do you seek in new on-air talent? What about those who have the potential to move into programming roles?

“One of the qualities I seek in new on-air talent is enthusiasm for the position, it’s not just another job. I want relatability, vulnerability, and an on-air talent who is genuine. You can’t fake a great personality, not unless you’re an Academy Award winner. You can teach them the basics and groom the talented, but you can’t teach natural creativity. Let them use it and be personalities. Allow them to do the driving so to speak, and just be themselves. As a PD, you just give them a map to drive down the right road to success. The same goes for those who have the leadership abilities or skills to be in a Programming role. Some have the skills to do it, but don’t want the responsibility, while others don’t have the skills, but want the title. Point your staff down the best path based on their skill level and encourage them to follow that path. Never discourage them from seeking their aspirations but make sure they are aware of their best attributes.”

“With today’s on-air talent, I’m mostly seeking battle-tested, mass appeal, digital/social innovative and a passion for radio’s future. For those talent that have potential in programming roles, I find it important during the interview process and regularly after hiring, to review goals and locate strong skillset potentials. To strengthen brand and team growth, I encourage fellow programmers to invest more time into our Assistant Program Directors.”

“For a new talent, I look for someone who hangs out on the radio, as opposed to someone who does a show on the radio — not that there isn’t still an element of show business involved, but you can’t teach natural. Oh, and someone who likes and knows about different things than me. For someone who might potentially move into a programming role, it’s about the ability to get along with everyone, organization and consistency.”

