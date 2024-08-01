Women to Watch: Destiny Diggs, Reach Media Gospel Network

(By Charese Frugé) Destiny Diggs is Vice President of Network Programming for Reach Gospel Radio Network. She spearheads inventive multi-generational radio network programming, engages with music executives and radio reps, and selects music for airplay.

In addition, she scouts exceptional on-air talent, produces concerts with notable gospel artists, and seeks partnerships with businesses and organizations to expand outreach endeavors. That’s quite a mouthful. But wait until you hear what she has already accomplished in her young career.

Diggs’ history includes hosting the All Night Gospel Radio Show with Destiny for Beasley Media Group New Jersey’s WTMR 800AM – starting at the age of 19 – for eight years. She also hosted Say So Radio Show with Destiny with Beasley from July 2016 to 2019. She became Music Director for Reach Gospel Radio in 2021 and Say So Radio Show found its new home on Reach Gospel Radio Network in 20 markets and Canada. Two years later, the Station Owner promoted her to network VP and she’s now a two-time Stellar Award-winning Programmer and Stellar Nominated Gospel Announcer of the Year.

While in college, Diggs started a business called YoungBlackSuccessful, LLC, designed to assist young adults in achieving their goals with great precision and efficiency, ensuring they also work on character. Through coaching and strategic planning, each mentee is educated in career advancement and learning how to navigate into their desired field of study. They are provided with internship opportunities, professional development conferences, and a career they have built from the program. Diggs’ ultimate objective is for others to receive quality mentorship similar to what she experienced in radio and television.

Diggs has many great stories to share, including one of the most exciting of her career so far. “I got to travel to Madrid, Spain earlier this year with my father, Gary Diggs, veteran producer, songwriter, keyboardist, worship leader, and session musician, assisting young artists and musicians in perfecting their craft, particularly gospel choirs. I had the opportunity to nurture and mentor people in the universal language of music. I was inspired because they didn’t allow our difference in language to be a hindrance while learning the heritage and roots of gospel music.”

Diggs has her father to thank for her career path. “My father is an international gospel musician, producer, and songwriter. He took me on a radio tour after high school and introduced me to gospel radio giants in the greater Philadelphia area. I didn’t know at the time he was sowing seeds in my future.”

“As the youngest radio programmer in gospel, some of the biggest challenges were and are overcoming the stigma of proving my knowledge in the genre and my chops to program a large radio network,” says Diggs. “I learned that I don’t need to prove anything in spite of who underestimates me or overlooks me because God chose me to be here for not only myself but to preserve the future of Gospel Music. This assignment as VP is bigger than me and is bigger than anyone’s opinion or perspective.”

“My generation is the future of gospel music and I take that with great responsibility. My role in the gospel community is mentoring other young, Black, successful entrepreneurs and ensuring the future of gospel music by being the bridge from the ones who came before me to the next generation. In order to do that, we have to share our experiences- not only successes but the losses as well in order to inspire the next generation to move forward. We grow when we’re honest and evolve when we’re ready.”

“Another big challenge in the industry is prioritizing DEI. As the youngest programmer in gospel and as one of the few women, I believe we’ve evolved some but have a long way to go,” says Diggs. “We must continue to find a community we feel productive in and stay strengthened and encouraged. And we must remind others why another woman- whether young or old is not a threat.”

What keeps Diggs up at night? “Finding ways to move the gospel genre forward whether it’s helping young artists or initiating impactful conversations that will benefit my community with game-changers in the gospel genre that I trust and respect. My goal is to always be the solution, not a stumbling block.”

Her way to finding balance? “By making self-care a lifestyle, not a lifeline,” says Diggs. “One of my favorite forms of self-care is traveling! My goal is to travel to all 50 states by 30!”

Another goal for Diggs: “Preparing to launch D’Garia Music Agency, mentoring the next generation of independent artists and assisting them with marketing, public relations, production, radio servicing, and more.” Look for that to happen in the near future.

Follow Destiny Diggs on socials: @destinydiggs @saysoradioshow @youngblacksuccessful_ @theyoungblacksuccessfulpodcast

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.