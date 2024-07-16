Legends Leaving A Legacy

(By Mike McVay) There have been a number of notable deaths over the past few weeks and months touching the radio industry. Many of us modeled ourselves after these talent as performers, commentators, anchors, managers, and co-workers.

Names of those we recently lost include my friend Truckin’ Tom Cookin’ Kent, Jim Scott, Ken Calvert, and Kat Simons. Longtime manager, consultant, and broadcast icon Steve Lapa is another recent loss.

Other icons of our business have deservedly retired.

These individuals created personas that others admired, copied, observed, and learned from as they grew their own careers. They became legends because of their performance and not by simply outliving others in their field.

There are many more who deserve recognition, and I encourage you to note them in the comments section of this article. A “shout out” acknowledging the body of work that they were known for and whose memories will live on – they created a legacy. They did something unique so well that they were held up as an example of what success looks like. They deserve the recognition.

There is much to be learned by listening to the performances of those who left us, and also by listening to the very best of today. Today’s highly successful talent spin significantly more plates than those of yesterday. That doesn’t lessen anyone’s legacy. Although today’s performances include more than the show created in a studio. There’s the content that’s distributed online, repurposed or newly created as a podcast, social media, multi-tasking roles that include voice-tracking, and working in tandem with sales teams to aid in generating revenue.

It’s not easy today. The level of competition for listeners is greater today than ever. The competition between personalities for the biggest jobs is greater than ever. The number of great jobs is fewer than ever. It’s not enough to sound good on the air. You have to be more than that today. Unless you’re bringing a large audience with you, a part of the decision-making process will be answering the question of “Value.”

What additional “Value” do you bring to a station? What “Value” can be developed as you grow as a talent? I think the answer to those questions is at the roots of creating a modern day legacy. The success you build generates revenue and that creates demand and notoriety.

What those we consider legends did was create unique content. They offer a special performance that is memorable. They create a strong relationship with their audience that turns into habitual listening. They become a part of the listener’s everyday life. They have to be so good that a listener will sit through a mercilessly long commercial break. If they do turn away, the talent have to be so compelling or entertaining that the listener will return to listen longer. It’s about entertainment and information. It’s about compelling content.

Those who have the potential to become the next era’s legends, and leave a legacy, must have a passion to perform. Perform at their highest level for whatever that is and wherever they are in their career. Remain humble. Be kind. Work harder. Be everywhere. Be seen and heard everywhere. Understand that this is a “For Profit” business. They have to make themselves so valuable that you are paid what you’re worth… if not by this employer, by the next one.

You have to be a multiplatform performer. You have to be more than a radio talent. That’s not enough anymore. You have to be a “Brand.”

