Jacobs Media AQ6 Survey to Assess AI Impact and Talent Trends

Jacobs Media has launched the sixth edition of its AQ6 survey, its annual national study focused on US commercial radio air talent. AQ6 will notably take a deep dive into the integration of artificial intelligence in radio operations on-air and behind the scenes.

Besides the advance of AI, topics will again include personal and professional relationships talent have with their management and companies, the advancement of women in on-air roles, the motivations and challenges of radio personalities, and the trend of talents starting “side hustles” amid industry uncertainties.

The survey will offer a breakdown by demographics, market size, company type, and daypart, with Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs debuting the findings at Morning Show Boot Camp 36 in San Diego on August 8.

Last year, AQ5 surveyed more than 500 current and former radio personalities, hosts, and producers, finding that despite economic uncertainties and the shadow of potential industry layoffs – concerns expressed by nearly 60% of respondents – the passion for radio remains robust, with 80.5% of participants citing the fun of the job as their primary motivation.

The AQ6 survey, available on the Jacobs Media website through July 23, invites participation from all US commercial radio professionals, including currently unemployed radio professionals who were active post-COVID.

Jacobs said, “Radio continues to evolve, and so do the roles of air talent in big markets and smaller metros. As always, AQ6 will include respondents who are morning drive stars for the biggest companies in radio, along with talent in small communities working for mom and pops. These are radio’s ambassadors, and understanding their changing mindset goes to the heart of radio broadcasting continuing its relevance in American media and entertainment.”