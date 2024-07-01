A New Producer For ‘The Grunge Garage with Bob Stei’

He’s a Scottish radio programmer and radio personality, and she’s just been named as the Producer of the syndicated radio program “The Grunge Garage with Bob Stei.”

Getting the role is Rob Lee.

Outside of this role, Lee operates several internet stations on RLB Media and is also the production voice of the program.

Lee succeeds Rhett Butler, who will be moving on to other opportunities while still running the program’s website.

Butler will continue with his syndicated program “Retro Rock Rewind.”

“The Grunge Garage” is now in its fourth year of production and is distributed through Fishnet Syndication. Stei hosts the show from Philadelphia and is heard on stations including Dimes Media’s Adult Hits KXTZ “95.3 The Beach” in San Luis Obispo, Calif.