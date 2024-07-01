Rock n’ Golf: A Unique Pairing For SiriusXM

In February, Alice Cooper, the famed Detroit-born rocker known for “School’s Out” in the early 1970s and the 1989 comeback hit “Poison,” took the helm for the five-hour Alice’s Attic with Alice Cooper, distributed by SupeRadio, after his United Stations-syndicated Nights with Alice Cooper concluded some 19 1/2 years in syndication after Labor Day 2023.

Now, Cooper is teaming up with a six-time PGA Tour winner for a new golf-focused show airing only on subscription-based satellite radio.

“Rolling the Rock with Alice Cooper and Rocco Mediate” will debut Tuesday (7/2) at 6pm Eastern and air as a monthly special program on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel, found on Channel 92.

Since taking up the game nearly 50 years ago as he was recovering from alcohol addiction, Cooper has been one of golf’s best known celebrity devotees, SiriusXM explains. Cooper has been on the golf course six days a week for the past 30 years (even while touring), boasts an impressive four handicap, and titled his 2007 autobiography: “Alice Cooper, Golf Monster.”

Mediate and Cooper are frequent playing partners. On the show, they will share stories from their careers, talk with guests from the worlds of entertainment and golf, and discuss the latest topics from the professional tour, equipment, and instruction.

Cooper says it was Mediate who asked that they pair for a show in which talking about rock and golf was the focus. “It could not be a more perfect fit,” said Cooper. “We‘ve known each other a long time. We’ve played in many tournaments together. He’s a frustrated rocker and I’m a frustrated golfer. It’s match made on the fairway to heaven. It’s an anything goes show that is all improv – we have no idea what we’re going to talk about until we start talking. We’re quite literally just ‘rolling the rock.’”

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer, shared, “Alice and Rocco are larger-than-life personalities with a deep mutual love of golf and music, and on SiriusXM they have a platform to share their passion for both with our audience. When you bring together two people who are among the best at what they do, and give them the freedom to create a show that truly showcases their personalities and perspectives, you get dynamic and compelling programming. If you are into golf, music or both, this is a show you don’t want to miss.”

In addition to hosting the new “Rolling the Rock” show, Mediate hosts his own twice-a-week program, “The Rocco Hour,” Monday and Tuesday nights on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio.

— Reporting by Adam R Jacobson